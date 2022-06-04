USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.03

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.03 and traded as high as $18.85. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 56,714 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -583.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $14,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $13,616,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

