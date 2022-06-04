UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 193,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,818,324 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $670.78 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.