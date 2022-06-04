UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 193,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,818,324 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.88.
Separately, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $670.78 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
