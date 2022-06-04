Unslashed Finance (USF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $736.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $736.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04566415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

