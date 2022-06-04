United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $223.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

UPS stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.49. 3,785,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

