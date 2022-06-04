United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.09

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.09 and traded as low as C$89.80. United Co.s shares last traded at C$90.45, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

