Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.09 million and a PE ratio of -16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.05.

In other news, Director Douglas Francis Good Good bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,870.08.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

