UMA Price Hits $3.06 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00010306 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $204.03 million and $27.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,404,906 coins and its circulating supply is 66,742,254 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

