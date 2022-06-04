Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,653. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

