Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $491.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.55.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $404.41 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.