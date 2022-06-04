UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.59 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,287 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,959,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 189,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,124. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

