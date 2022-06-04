UBS Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.15 ($20.60) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.72 and a 200-day moving average of €16.86.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

