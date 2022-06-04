Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $275.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. 3,005,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average is $184.08. Twilio has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

