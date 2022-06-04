Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 512,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

