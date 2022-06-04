Truist Financial Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

