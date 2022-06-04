Truist Financial Boosts Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

HST opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

