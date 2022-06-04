Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Tronox worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Tronox by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 83.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:TROX opened at $19.04 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

