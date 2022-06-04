Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,024,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $1,397,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. 2Xideas AG lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 176,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 245,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.