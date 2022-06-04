Trifast’s (TRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 102.05 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.20 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.50 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The firm has a market cap of £138.87 million and a PE ratio of 17.01.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

