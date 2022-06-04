Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TCN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 497,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

