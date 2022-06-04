TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,771.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $565,586.76 and $1,771.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.67 or 0.01335346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00401579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 620,932,075 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

