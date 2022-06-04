TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $42,285.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
