TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $42,285.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

