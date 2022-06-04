Trane Technologies plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of TT stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,062,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,301,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

