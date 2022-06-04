Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Lowered to $94.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Toro has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Toro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Toro by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

