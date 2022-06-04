Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

TTC stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Toro has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 125.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $713,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

