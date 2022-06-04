TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.68

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 441466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.14 and a beta of -275.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TORM plc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

