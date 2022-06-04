TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.68

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 441466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.14 and a beta of -275.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
