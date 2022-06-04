TomoChain Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $52.04 million and $8.33 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00554654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00436716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,603,400 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

