TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.