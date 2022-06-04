Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 7.6%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Titan Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

