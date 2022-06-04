Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.