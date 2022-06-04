TheStreet Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to B

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POOL. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $407.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.87. Pool has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.