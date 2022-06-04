The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 825,388 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

