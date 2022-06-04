The Transfer Token (TTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $273,810.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $351.57 million and approximately $273,810.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00010821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00042543 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

