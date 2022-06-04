The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 29,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,941. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

