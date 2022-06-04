The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $206.45 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00004316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $206.45 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00404613 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004259 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00168252 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,664,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

