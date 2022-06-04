The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.86) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.60) to GBX 733 ($9.27) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.27) to GBX 880 ($11.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $661.63.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

