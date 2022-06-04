The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $16.33. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 394 shares changing hands.

TheStreet raised The National Security Group from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

