The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.15. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,610,870 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,980,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $25,408,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 54,175 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,635. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

