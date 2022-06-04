The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by TheStreet

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

HAIN stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

