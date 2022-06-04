The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,729 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $67,178,000. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 750,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.