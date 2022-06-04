The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Target Price to $47.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

SCHN opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

