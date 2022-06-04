The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price to $14.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In related news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

