The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

