The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

MHSDF stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.