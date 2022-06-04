The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $21.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flex by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 997,292 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

