The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SZC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.