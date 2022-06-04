The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,725,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.88. 1,310,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.42. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

