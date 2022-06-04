The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,855.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,855.50 ($61.43).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($68.69) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($70.09) to GBX 5,300 ($67.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.30) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,238 ($53.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,026.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,204.25. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,490 ($44.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($66.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

