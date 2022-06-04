The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.83

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.83 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.30). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,273,612 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10.
In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,904.86).
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
