TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TFFP opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.13.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 4,615 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,615 shares in the company, valued at $80,382.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 651,365 shares of company stock worth $4,040,003 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.