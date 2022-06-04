Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 740,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. Textron has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

